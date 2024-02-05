Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $515.67.

NYSE:TDY opened at $432.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $426.84 and its 200 day moving average is $408.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,277 shares of company stock valued at $31,130,219 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

