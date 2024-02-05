Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.44

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.44 and last traded at $89.43, with a volume of 459607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

