Terreno Realty (TRNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $61.08 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $49,505,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after acquiring an additional 549,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Terreno Realty by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,107,000 after acquiring an additional 529,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

