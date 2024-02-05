Terril Brothers Inc. Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 1.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3 %

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.29. 9,818,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,586,573. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ET

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

