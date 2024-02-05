Terril Brothers Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLRN. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364,449 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,236,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,514,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,481,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 279,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period.

Shares of FLRN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.65. 188,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,567. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

