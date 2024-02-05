Terril Brothers Inc. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $144.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.39. The firm has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

