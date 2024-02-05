Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 16,434 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,434 shares during the period. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund accounts for 2.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.59. 10,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $41.75.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,378 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.66 per share, with a total value of $671,833.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,166,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,757,508.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 130,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,129.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

