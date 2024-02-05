Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 374.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.93. 250,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $504.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.78.

NR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

