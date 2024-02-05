Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.54.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $6.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.47. The stock had a trading volume of 105,886,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,406,125. The firm has a market cap of $577.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.