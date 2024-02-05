Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial downgraded Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $106,027.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,149,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $106,027.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,149,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,153 shares of company stock worth $412,657. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ LWAY remained flat at $12.52 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $183.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

