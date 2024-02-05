Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Neuronetics worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,129,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 159,439 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 944,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $2,687,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,611.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,139.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,611.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,663 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $29,390.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,829.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $85,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.33. 42,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,855. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

