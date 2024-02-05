Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.