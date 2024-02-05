Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60.1% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 62,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

TXN traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,464. The company has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

