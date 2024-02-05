Tezos Price Down 2.3% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $940.22 million and $18.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001493 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001335 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 990,707,207 coins and its circulating supply is 969,821,541 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

