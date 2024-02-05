The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AES worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in AES by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 338,260 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in AES by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,727,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. 1,936,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,934. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.41%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

