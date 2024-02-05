The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $370.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $355.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $342.75.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $323.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.51. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

