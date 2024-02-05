The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,655,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,975 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $528,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $134.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $270.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

