The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

