The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $11.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,305,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.