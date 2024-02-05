The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

