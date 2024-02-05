The Goldman Sachs Group Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $225.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $263.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock opened at $224.71 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.70 and a 200-day moving average of $245.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

