The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $95.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HIG. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $89.63. 393,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,718 shares of company stock valued at $26,604,904. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 85,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 695,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,870,000 after purchasing an additional 146,868 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6,198.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

