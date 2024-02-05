The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,870,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154,153 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Home Depot worth $3,856,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $362.96. The company has a market cap of $353.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

