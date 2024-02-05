The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.80

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 61479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The India Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 145,590 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The India Fund by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 161,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 103,376 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at $5,104,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

