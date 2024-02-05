The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 95.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 63,253 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $40,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 178,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

