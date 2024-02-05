The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 152,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.36. 2,415,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,301,211. The firm has a market cap of $372.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $159.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

