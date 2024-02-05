The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $4.01 on Monday, hitting $305.98. The company had a trading volume of 981,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,535. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.