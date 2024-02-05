The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Reduced by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $68.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.09. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

