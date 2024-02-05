The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TRV traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.00. The company had a trading volume of 443,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,040. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.