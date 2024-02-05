The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 24,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 312,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,141,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

