Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $605.00 at Raymond James

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $515.00 to $605.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $551.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

