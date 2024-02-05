Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 80283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

