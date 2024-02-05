Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of (2.5%) – (4.5%) to $4.55-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Get Timken alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Timken

Timken Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Timken

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $85.92 on Monday. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 7,913.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.