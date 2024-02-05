Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Timken also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.70.

Timken Trading Down 1.5 %

TKR traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.60. 657,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 7,913.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Timken by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Timken by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile



The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

