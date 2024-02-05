TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) & Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Critical Contrast

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TKO Group and Live Nation Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Live Nation Entertainment 0 0 12 0 3.00

TKO Group currently has a consensus price target of $106.43, indicating a potential upside of 25.08%. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus price target of $109.91, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Given TKO Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.29 billion 11.40 $195.59 million $1.29 65.96 Live Nation Entertainment $21.20 billion 0.96 $149.22 million $1.46 60.41

This table compares TKO Group and Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TKO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Live Nation Entertainment. Live Nation Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TKO Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76% Live Nation Entertainment 2.69% 162.05% 3.07%

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com, as well as through other websites, mobile apps, retail outlets, and call centers; and provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events and third-party clients in various live event categories; offers ticketing services for arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage and promotional programs; rich media offering that comprise advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. It owns, operates, or leases entertainment venues in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

