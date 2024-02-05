TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.32

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.32 and last traded at C$33.75, with a volume of 27594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

