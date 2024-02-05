Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $2.05 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.01 billion and approximately $22.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,349,783 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,329,563.134869 with 3,458,053,094.968474 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.05608937 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $25,058,579.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

