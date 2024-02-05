Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) Insider Acquires A$41,057.04 in Stock

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE – Get Free Report) insider Michel Marier acquired 90,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,057.04 ($27,190.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

