Torray Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $143.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

