Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TGS stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.