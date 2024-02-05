Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 650,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 741,393 shares.The stock last traded at $80.47 and had previously closed at $86.57.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 101.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 677,801 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

