Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

Shares of TSE TSU traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$37.50. The company had a trading volume of 141,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 249.73 and a beta of 0.76. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$44.74.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. Trisura Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of C$730.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.6509368 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director George Myhal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

