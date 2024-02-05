Trisura Group (TSU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. Trisura Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of C$730.71 million during the quarter.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE TSU traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$37.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,015. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.88. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSU shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

In related news, Director George Myhal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading

