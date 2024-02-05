Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $43.00 at Scotiabank

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.36. 461,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,233. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after buying an additional 427,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,905,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 691,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after purchasing an additional 849,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

