Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $36.59

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.59, but opened at $35.50. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 137,546 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Barclays boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

