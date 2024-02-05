UBS Group Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $129.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.6 %

OSK opened at $113.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.