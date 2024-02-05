UBS Group Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $618.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $475.00 to $618.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.11.

Saia stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $531.79. 270,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,630. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. Saia has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $545.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.61 and its 200 day moving average is $415.70.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

