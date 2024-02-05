UBS Group Lowers trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $2.25

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $6.25 to $2.25 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRVG. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG remained flat at $2.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 177,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,183. The company has a market capitalization of $170.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. trivago has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

