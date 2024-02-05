UBS Group Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $305.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Get Eaton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 2.1 %

ETN stock opened at $270.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.26. Eaton has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $271.78. The company has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.