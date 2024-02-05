Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.65. 237,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 860,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RARE. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

